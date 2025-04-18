1492 Capital Management LLC Has $4.50 Million Position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

1492 Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 520,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,367 shares during the quarter. Genius Sports comprises about 2.1% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Genius Sports by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genius Sports by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Genius Sports Price Performance

GENI opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 1.98. Genius Sports Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $175.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.52 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GENI. Guggenheim started coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum set a $15.00 target price on Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Genius Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.23.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Genius Sports

Genius Sports Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GENI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.