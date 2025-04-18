GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. Makes New $99,000 Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Saxony Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 2,896 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.74.

LOW stock opened at $219.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.39 and a 1 year high of $287.01. The stock has a market cap of $122.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.67%.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

