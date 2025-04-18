First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Sells 775 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lessened its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $450.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $357.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.43.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CW stock opened at $318.51 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $248.00 and a 1-year high of $393.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $319.53 and a 200-day moving average of $345.38.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP George P. Mcdonald sold 148 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.41, for a total value of $48,160.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,899 shares in the company, valued at $617,953.59. The trade was a 7.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total transaction of $215,865.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,237.60. The trade was a 10.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,797 shares of company stock worth $7,436,255. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

