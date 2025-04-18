155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

Shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BLDP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup cut 155675 (BLD.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

155675 has a 52 week low of C$49.61 and a 52 week high of C$2.32.

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

