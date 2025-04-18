Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Sold by Adams Wealth Management

Adams Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

PLTR opened at $93.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.56 and its 200-day moving average is $74.35. The stock has a market cap of $219.95 billion, a PE ratio of 493.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $125.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 11,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $1,212,423.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,129 shares in the company, valued at $9,059,661.20. This trade represents a 11.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 6,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $587,004.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,993,370.71. The trade was a 3.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,989,975 shares of company stock valued at $253,328,090 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PLTR. Mizuho increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.71.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

