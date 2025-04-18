Alexis Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Position in FundX ETF (NYSEARCA:XCOR)

Alexis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FundX ETF (NYSEARCA:XCOR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.
FundX ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSEARCA:XCOR opened at $62.57 on Friday. FundX ETF has a 1 year low of $56.59 and a 1 year high of $75.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.48 and a 200-day moving average of $70.06.
FundX ETF Profile
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FundX ETF (NYSEARCA:XCOR – Free Report).
