Alexis Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Position in FundX ETF (NYSEARCA:XCOR)

Alexis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FundX ETF (NYSEARCA:XCOR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

FundX ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:XCOR opened at $62.57 on Friday. FundX ETF has a 1 year low of $56.59 and a 1 year high of $75.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.48 and a 200-day moving average of $70.06.

FundX ETF Profile

The fundX ETF (XCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides broad exposure to stocks from around the world of various market capitalization that are perceived to be in sync with market leaders. XCOR was launched on Nov 1, 2001 and is managed by FundX.

