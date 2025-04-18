Adams Wealth Management Has $37.07 Million Position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPUU)

Adams Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPUU – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,586 shares during the period. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares makes up approximately 7.1% of Adams Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Adams Wealth Management owned about 0.20% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares worth $37,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPUU. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares stock opened at $115.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.86. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $97.44 and a 52 week high of $160.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 2.01.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (SPUU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 2x daily leveraged exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap stocks selected by S&Ps index committee. SPUU was launched on May 28, 2014 and is managed by Direxion.

