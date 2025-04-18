Farringdon Capital Ltd. Takes Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Farringdon Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 723,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 35,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 56,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,788,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $9,565,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,418,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,875,686.54. This represents a 6.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $94.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.24 and a 1-year high of $117.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.06.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.23). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EEFT shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EEFT

Euronet Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.