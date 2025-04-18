Alexis Investment Partners LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Alexis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $246.13 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $234.11 and a 12-month high of $289.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $262.30 and its 200-day moving average is $265.76.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

