Adams Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Adams Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5,971.4% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $20.58 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $21.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.98.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

