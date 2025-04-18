Alexis Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 39,277 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Alexis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,691,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 3.8% of Alexis Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

VIG stock opened at $183.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.67. The stock has a market cap of $81.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $169.32 and a twelve month high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

