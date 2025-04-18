Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Sells 805 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,532 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter worth $444,000. Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 13,163 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 39.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,949,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 20,330 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 15,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 26,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total transaction of $8,173,499.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,767 shares in the company, valued at $39,367,568.04. This represents a 17.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 9,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $3,182,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,289,920. This represents a 42.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,751 shares of company stock worth $13,603,991. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $420.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Cigna Group from $403.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $348.00 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.56.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $329.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.07. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $262.03 and a 1 year high of $370.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.35%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

