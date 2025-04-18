Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Cut to Hold at Craig Hallum

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Craig Hallum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on IRWD. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $0.70 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.78.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.04. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.31 million, a PE ratio of -24.17 and a beta of 0.30.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $90.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.85 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 41,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $72,633.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 554,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,052.32. This represents a 6.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 139,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $244,752.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,160,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,715.84. This represents a 10.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 192,381 shares of company stock worth $338,591. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,919,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,870,000 after purchasing an additional 677,024 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 323,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 164,006 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $78,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 16,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.