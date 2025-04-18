Frederick Financial Consultants LLC Makes New $351,000 Investment in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Frederick Financial Consultants LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS QUAL opened at $161.38 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $148.34 and a one year high of $187.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.88 and its 200-day moving average is $178.58. The firm has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

