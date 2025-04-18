HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Has $4.20 Million Holdings in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 125.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 430,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,760 shares during the quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Archer Aviation by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 29,912,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,643,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371,647 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter worth about $42,709,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,480,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,682,000 after buying an additional 2,908,859 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $15,912,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $11,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of ACHR stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 3.16. Archer Aviation Inc. has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $12.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average is $7.24.

Insider Activity

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 99,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $764,024.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,131,443 shares in the company, valued at $8,712,111.10. This trade represents a 8.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tosha Perkins sold 49,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $379,402.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,449.20. This trade represents a 17.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 424,780 shares of company stock valued at $3,158,081 over the last ninety days. 9.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Archer Aviation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.61.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

