Frederick Financial Consultants LLC Acquires New Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Frederick Financial Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,460,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,126,000 after buying an additional 2,980,997 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $80,978,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 972,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,571,000 after purchasing an additional 389,404 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,635,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,003,000 after buying an additional 247,675 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $41,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,936. The trade was a 9.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Up 1.3 %

Hershey stock opened at $166.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.28. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $140.13 and a fifty-two week high of $211.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 19.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Hershey from $159.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Bernstein Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $177.00 to $146.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.35.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

