Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Sold by Freedom Investment Management Inc.

Freedom Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,381 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5,780.9% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 557,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,422,000 after purchasing an additional 547,853 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. KDK Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,860,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 12,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FHLC opened at $63.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.51. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $60.39 and a 52-week high of $74.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 0.74.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

