Freedom Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,709 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 3,703 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,176 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1,792.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,192 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tapestry by 527.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry

In other news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 7,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.59, for a total value of $681,975.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,652,100.29. This represents a 3.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 11,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,048,696.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 38,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,592. This represents a 23.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,730,589 in the last ninety days. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tapestry from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Tapestry from $95.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $63.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.23 and a fifty-two week high of $90.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.30. Tapestry had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.58%.

About Tapestry

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Further Reading

