HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Sells 23,181 Shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 744,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,181 shares during the quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Borr Drilling were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BORR. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,780,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,243,000 after acquiring an additional 88,412 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 163.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,628,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,744 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Borr Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $725,000. CacheTech Inc. purchased a new stake in Borr Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 65,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 20,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Borr Drilling Stock Up 4.0 %

BORR opened at $1.95 on Friday. Borr Drilling Limited has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average is $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Borr Drilling Dividend Announcement

Borr Drilling ( NYSE:BORR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Borr Drilling had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $263.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.78 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Borr Drilling’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

