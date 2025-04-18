Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Has $588,000 Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter worth about $392,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 5.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 30.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 254,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after purchasing an additional 59,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 6.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,989,000 after buying an additional 126,352 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.38.

Bank OZK Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $41.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.80. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $53.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $409.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.05 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 25.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 28.01%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

