Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Invests $793,000 in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,154 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,904,276 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $114,822,000 after buying an additional 246,710 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 6,365 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 56,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 467.6% during the fourth quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 32,808.8% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,005,034 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $60,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Arete Research raised Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.81.

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,150. The trade was a 11.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $1,431,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 361,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,901,755.56. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,869. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UBER opened at $75.28 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

