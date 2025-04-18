SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 0.8% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 916.1% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 226.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

SPYG opened at $76.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.98 and its 200-day moving average is $85.92. The stock has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.48 and a twelve month high of $92.76.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

