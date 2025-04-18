Top Solar Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 15th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, GE Vernova, Vistra, and NextEra Energy are the five Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares in companies involved in the development, manufacture, and distribution of solar energy technologies such as solar panels and photovoltaic systems. They provide investors with exposure to the renewable energy sector, which is influenced by factors like government policies, technological advancements, and shifting market demands towards clean energy solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $252.78. The company had a trading volume of 60,531,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,887,084. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $282.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.51. Tesla has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.07 billion, a PE ratio of 123.91, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded up $1.47 on Tuesday, hitting $530.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,939,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,069,383. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $504.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $476.51. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $395.66 and a twelve month high of $539.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

NYSE:GEV traded up $6.47 on Tuesday, reaching $328.77. The stock had a trading volume of 860,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,513. The company has a market capitalization of $89.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.13. GE Vernova has a 1-year low of $128.25 and a 1-year high of $447.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $325.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.68.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Shares of NYSE:VST traded up $2.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,234,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,871,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Vistra has a 52 week low of $64.26 and a 52 week high of $199.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.50.

NextEra Energy (NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,222,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,803,424. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The company has a market capitalization of $139.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58.

