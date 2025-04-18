ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USDGet Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.33, but opened at $33.75. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors shares last traded at $34.99, with a volume of 295,951 shares trading hands.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $582.83 million, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 2.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.02.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0499 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $28,445,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Client First Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Client First Investment Management LLC now owns 69,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 25,351 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

