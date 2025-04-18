ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.33, but opened at $33.75. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors shares last traded at $34.99, with a volume of 295,951 shares trading hands.
ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $582.83 million, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 2.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.02.
ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0499 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Company Profile
ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares Ultra Semiconductors
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Strategic Reset Begins: Intel Sells Controlling Stake in Altera
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Tariff-Resistant Kinder Morgan Is a Good Buy in 2025
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Archer Aviation Unveils NYC Network Ahead of Key Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.