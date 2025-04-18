ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.79, but opened at $46.83. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $47.22, with a volume of 26,753,201 shares trading hands.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 3.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.59.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.1977 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro QQQ

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oriental Harbor Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,199,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,495,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,598,000. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 323,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,509,000 after buying an additional 144,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $9,970,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

