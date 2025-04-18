FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 57,762 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 66,854 shares.The stock last traded at $47.70 and had previously closed at $47.68.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.03 and its 200-day moving average is $48.07.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.1988 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund

About FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKOR. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,934,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 24,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000.

The FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of intermediate-maturity, investment-grade corporate bonds that are selected and weighted by fundamental factors. SKOR was launched on Nov 12, 2014 and is managed by FlexShares.

