FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 57,762 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 66,854 shares.The stock last traded at $47.70 and had previously closed at $47.68.
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.03 and its 200-day moving average is $48.07.
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.1988 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.19.
Institutional Trading of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund
About FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund
The FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of intermediate-maturity, investment-grade corporate bonds that are selected and weighted by fundamental factors. SKOR was launched on Nov 12, 2014 and is managed by FlexShares.
