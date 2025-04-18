Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $977.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

Liberty Energy Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $12.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.64. Liberty Energy has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.11%.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 717,292 shares in the company, valued at $12,868,218.48. This represents a 1.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Liberty Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

