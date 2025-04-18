iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 217,718 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the previous session’s volume of 93,496 shares.The stock last traded at $56.99 and had previously closed at $57.90.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of -1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.06 and its 200 day moving average is $63.74.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF

About iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF stock. Warner Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF ( NASDAQ:PABU Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

