Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Issues Earnings Results

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $133.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.64 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 29.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

Cohen & Steers Price Performance

NYSE CNS opened at $74.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.53. Cohen & Steers has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $110.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Cohen & Steers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is presently 83.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CNS

About Cohen & Steers

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company, which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.