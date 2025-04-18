ActivePassive Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:APCB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

ActivePassive Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:APCB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 101,306 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 75,997 shares.The stock last traded at $29.21 and had previously closed at $29.16.

ActivePassive Core Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.36 and a 200-day moving average of $29.39.

Get ActivePassive Core Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ActivePassive Core Bond ETF stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in ActivePassive Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:APCB – Free Report) by 182.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in ActivePassive Core Bond ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About ActivePassive Core Bond ETF

The ActivePassive Core Bond ETF (APCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that blends active and passive investment strategies. The fund seeks to provide current income with low volatility of principal APCB was launched on May 3, 2023 and is managed by Envestnet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ActivePassive Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ActivePassive Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.