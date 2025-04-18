Redburn Atlantic Decreases Earnings Estimates for Experian

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Free Report) – Redburn Atlantic cut their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Experian in a report issued on Tuesday, April 15th. Redburn Atlantic analyst S. Clinch now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.73. The consensus estimate for Experian’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. Redburn Atlantic also issued estimates for Experian’s FY2027 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Experian from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

OTCMKTS:EXPGY opened at $45.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.05. Experian has a 52-week low of $39.08 and a 52-week high of $53.10.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

