Short Interest in SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Increases By 95.7%

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 229,500 shares, an increase of 95.7% from the March 15th total of 117,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of SSE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SSE stock opened at $22.33 on Friday. SSE has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $27.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.97 and a 200 day moving average of $21.07.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

