theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the March 15th total of 157,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
theglobe.com Price Performance
theglobe.com stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.26. theglobe.com has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.73.
theglobe.com Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than theglobe.com
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Strategic Reset Begins: Intel Sells Controlling Stake in Altera
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Tariff-Resistant Kinder Morgan Is a Good Buy in 2025
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Archer Aviation Unveils NYC Network Ahead of Key Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for theglobe.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for theglobe.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.