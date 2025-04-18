theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the March 15th total of 157,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

theglobe.com Price Performance

theglobe.com stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.26. theglobe.com has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.73.

theglobe.com Company Profile

theglobe.com, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the operation of an online community with registered members and users in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas. theglobe.com, inc. is a subsidiary of Delfin Midstream LLC.

