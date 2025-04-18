Analysts Issue Forecasts for OTCMKTS:FQVLF Q1 Earnings

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 15th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins assumed coverage on First Quantum Minerals in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded First Quantum Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of FQVLF opened at $11.95 on Friday. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $16.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -597.45 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.