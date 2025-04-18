Piper Sandler Has Lowered Expectations for Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Stock Price

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

CFG has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.22.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $35.43 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,900,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,570,989,000 after buying an additional 1,131,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,929,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,043,000 after purchasing an additional 124,860 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,570,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,040 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,683,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,733,000 after buying an additional 1,672,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,247,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,378,000 after buying an additional 374,850 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

