Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Short Interest Update

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SUOPY opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.01. Sumco has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $33.54.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. Sumco had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 3.97%.

Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

