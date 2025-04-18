Raymond James Increases Earnings Estimates for Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

LUNMF has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins raised Lundin Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Lundin Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LUNMF opened at $7.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.40. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.98.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $858.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 6.63%.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.0634 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

