Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Stock Price Up 12.7% – Time to Buy?

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) shares rose 12.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,074 ($14.25) and last traded at GBX 1,068.64 ($14.18). Approximately 894,765 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 873,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 948 ($12.58).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,270 ($16.85) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,242.50 ($16.49).

The company has a market cap of £2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 945.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,042.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported GBX 45.20 ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dunelm Group had a return on equity of 96.64% and a net margin of 8.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dunelm Group plc will post 77.0957096 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dunelm is the UK’s market leader in homewares with a purpose ‘to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come’. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments.

