Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,670 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $323.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price (down from $343.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Quanta Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $338.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Quanta Services from $394.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.25.

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR opened at $267.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.78. The company has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.08 and a 12-month high of $365.88.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.63%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

