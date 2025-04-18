AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in AllianceBernstein by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

Shares of AB stock opened at $36.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.97. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $41.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.95.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.18. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 9.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.36%. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on AB shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $37.50 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price target on AllianceBernstein from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

AllianceBernstein Profile

(Free Report)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

