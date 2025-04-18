Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HXL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Hexcel by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,996,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,172,000 after buying an additional 395,744 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,482,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,938,000 after acquiring an additional 122,281 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,304,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,803,000 after acquiring an additional 651,062 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,198,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,123,000 after acquiring an additional 480,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,768,000 after purchasing an additional 105,510 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of HXL stock opened at $52.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $73.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.11.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Hexcel had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 6.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is 42.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HXL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Hexcel from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen raised shares of Hexcel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hexcel from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.40.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

