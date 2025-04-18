Bridgewater Associates LP Takes $6.22 Million Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 249,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth $46,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 23,579 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth about $87,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

NYSE CCL opened at $17.94 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.08. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCL. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com cut Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.84.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

