Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,046 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $6,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $20,790,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 163,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,196,000 after buying an additional 26,924 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 399,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,442,000 after buying an additional 33,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 0.7 %

WPM opened at $84.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.28 and its 200 day moving average is $65.42. The company has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.81, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.74. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $50.91 and a 12-month high of $86.20.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $380.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.74 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 50.05%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 56.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Stifel Canada raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WPM

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.