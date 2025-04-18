Altium Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 405,000 Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO)

Altium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 405,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LXEO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lexeo Therapeutics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Lexeo Therapeutics by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

LXEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Lexeo Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lexeo Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lexeo Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Shares of Lexeo Therapeutics stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.52. Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $19.50.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.09. As a group, analysts predict that Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

