CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 2,930 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lowered its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $59,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in AutoZone by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in AutoZone by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in AutoZone by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AZO opened at $3,601.29 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,728.97 and a 1 year high of $3,916.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,570.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,337.09. The firm has a market cap of $60.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.54.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.11 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,800.01, for a total value of $7,600,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,401.63. This trade represents a 92.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bailey L. Childress sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,550.00, for a total value of $568,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,500. This represents a 76.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,721 shares of company stock valued at $24,609,331 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AZO has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on AutoZone from $3,634.00 to $3,763.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Argus lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,753.00 to $3,841.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AutoZone from $3,775.00 to $3,830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $3,763.00 target price on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,724.00.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

