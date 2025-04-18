737,000 Shares in Anteris Technologies Global Corp (NASDAQ:AVR) Acquired by Altium Capital Management LLC

Altium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anteris Technologies Global Corp (NASDAQ:AVR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 737,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,112,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anteris Technologies Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,876,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anteris Technologies Global during the 4th quarter worth $1,674,000. Finally, MASO CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Anteris Technologies Global during the fourth quarter worth $976,000.

Get Anteris Technologies Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVR shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Anteris Technologies Global in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Anteris Technologies Global in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Anteris Technologies Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Anteris Technologies Global in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Anteris Technologies Global Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ AVR opened at $2.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.68. Anteris Technologies Global Corp has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $8.79.

About Anteris Technologies Global

(Free Report)

Anteris Technologies Global Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for heart diseases. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eagan, MN.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anteris Technologies Global Corp (NASDAQ:AVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anteris Technologies Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anteris Technologies Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.