Altium Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,424,400 COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Altium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,424,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,384,000. COMPASS Pathways accounts for about 1.5% of Altium Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMPS. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Shares of CMPS stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a current ratio of 8.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average is $4.29. The stock has a market cap of $290.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.34.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

