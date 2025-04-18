Altium Capital Management LLC Has $7.56 Million Position in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Altium Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) by 93.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 685,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330,000 shares during the quarter. Evolus makes up 2.1% of Altium Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Altium Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Evolus were worth $7,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Evolus in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 17,440.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Evolus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Evolus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Evolus by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolus Stock Performance

Shares of EOLS opened at $10.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $686.10 million, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Evolus, Inc. has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $17.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.19.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 12,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $167,415.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,183 shares in the company, valued at $418,057.17. The trade was a 28.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider David Moatazedi sold 6,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $77,512.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 508,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,875.60. The trade was a 1.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,575 shares of company stock valued at $794,369. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Evolus from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Evolus in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

About Evolus

(Free Report)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Featured Articles

