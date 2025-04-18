CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $62.91 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co reduced its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 768,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,832 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in MetLife were worth $62,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 10,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 11,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in MetLife by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MetLife from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on MetLife from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.46.

MetLife Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MET opened at $72.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.41 and its 200-day moving average is $82.19. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.21 and a 12 month high of $89.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.05). MetLife had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

