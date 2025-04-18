CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Trims Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co reduced its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,003,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124,570 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $65,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

SYF stock opened at $47.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $70.93.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 15.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on SYF shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.11.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

